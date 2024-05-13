Below Header Govt Ad

Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi passes away

Nation
New Delhi: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi reportedly passed away on Monday. He was under treatment for renal cancer. He was 72.

BJP leader Susil Modi reportedly breathed his last at about 9.45pm at the hospital.

In last April, Susil Modi had had been found suffering from cancer. Accordingly, he had requested the party to relieve him of assignments related to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in an X post he had informed that he has been suffering from cancer for the last six months.

