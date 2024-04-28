59 vehicles, Rs 3,60,000 cash seized during checking in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as 59 vehicles and Rs 3,60,000 cash were seized during blocking and checking in views of the upcoming elections in Bhubaneswar.

The city police under the leadership of Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh reportedly intensified the “Safe city drive” against drunken driving and illegal transportation of cash at different locations like Sahidnagar, Capital, Chandrasekharpur, Infocity, Maitribihar, Nayapalli, Khandagiri, Jatni , Tamando, Bharatpur, Infovelly, Balipatna, Nandankana, Chandaka, Badagad, Balianta, Balipatna, Kharavelanagar, Laxmisagar, Dhauli, Lingaraj, Air-field and traffic PS I & II to ensure safety and security across various locations.

During the blocking and checking, the Traffic PS BBSR-I & II seized a total 38 vehicles, out of which 34 are four wheelers and 4 are two wheelers. The seized four wheelers include vehicles like Audi, Mini Cooper, Honda Wrv, Tata Harrier, ford Eco-sports, Tata Nexon, Creta, Mahindra TUV-300, Kia Seltos and Hundai Veran.

Apart from this, as many as 25 four wheelers (15 MCs, 2 three-wheelers and 4 heavy trucks) were seized by the Chandrasekharpur Police during checking.

Police also seized cash of Rs 3,60,000 from one Amallan Jyoti Prakash Singh, a native of Chandaka, while inspecting his car during line checking near Omfed Chhaka of the State Capital city. Cops seized the cash from Amallan as he could not give any satisfactory answer regarding the money and detained him for interrogation.