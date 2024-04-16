Second Preparatory Meeting For World-Famous Rath Yatra 2024 Held

Puri: The second preparatory meeting for the world-famous Rath Yatra 2024 was held in Puri district of Odisha on Tuesday, said reliable reports. The second preparatory meeting of the district administration for the Rath Yatra has been held. All arrangements will be made for the orderly manner, safety and convenience of the devotees will be given top most priority. The traffic system will be managed during the procession .

The Puri Police will take special care so that the devotees coming to Puri do not face traffic problems. CCTs will be installed at various important places of Puri city. The police and administration have been further urged to correct the errors, deviations and problems that arose during the last year’s Annual car festival of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

The rituals of Lord Janannath from Akshay Tritya to Sunabesha, crowd control, drinking water supply, health and sanitation and law and order were discussed in detail in the meeting. The initial ritual of Rath Yatra will begin on May 10 that is from Akshay Tritya. The Devasnana Purnima shall be held on June 22 and the Rath Yatra 2024 on July 7.

Bahuda (or the return of the Rath) will be held on July 15 and the Sunabesha will be held on July 17. Preparations have started at the administrative level for various dates and rituals. It was discussed in the meeting to prepare an action plan by maintaining coordination among all the departments. In view of the gathering of lakhs of devotees during the procession, all the preparations have been started by the police administration.

