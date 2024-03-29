Scorching heat in Odisha, Chandbali records highest at 36.2°C at 11:30am

Bhubaneswar: Severe heat in Odisha has been experienced since almost two weeks, on Friday Bhubaneswar recorded 36°C at 11:30 am. As many as five places in Odisha have recorded temperatures of more than 35°C. Chandbali recorded temperatures as high as 36.2°C.

The heatwave is expected to continue till a few more days. The regional weather center has predicted that the day temperature will decrease by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

People have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 11:30 am today:

Chandbali: 36.2 °C

Bhubaneswar: 36°C

Keonjhar: 36°C

Jharsuguda: 35.4°C

Sambalpur: 35.2 °C *

Hirakud: 34.6 °C*

Balasore: 34.2 °C

Rourkela : 33.4 °C

Puri: 32.4°C

Paradip: 31.4 °C

Gopalpur: 30.8°C

Amid the scorching heatwave alert and heat in Odisha, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued yellow warning for rain in Odisha for the next four days.

However reports say according to the IMD, the yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning has been issued between 8.30 AM of March 29 and 8.30 AM of April 1.