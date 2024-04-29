2 people crushed to death after coming under chariot wheels in Karnataka

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, two people were crushed to death after they came under the wheels of a ceremonial chariot in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district. The incident occurred during a temple chariot festival in Lachyana village of the district.

The victims have been identified as Bandu Katakadonda and Sobu Shinde. Reportedly, thousands of people had gathered to catch a glimpse of the chariot that belonged to the village’s deity, Sri Siddalinga Maharaja. However, a stampede broke out, during which two of the victims accidentally came under the wheel and died.

Furthermore, one person has been injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment in the district hospital. The identity of the injured is not known yet.

Earlier, over nine people were killed while over 20 people were injured after a pick-up van hit a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district. According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday night when the victims were returning in the pick-up van after attending a family function. Reportedly, on their way to home, the van collided with a truck parked by the roadside.

The locals present at the scene immediately rushed the injured to the nearby hospital. Reportedly, out of total, four people’s condition is said to be critical. Further investigation into the matter is underway.