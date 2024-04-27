IPL 2024: Jonny Bairstow-Shashank Singh’s unbeatable partnership leads PBKS to defeat KKR by 8 wickets

In yesterday’s match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Jonny Bairstow-Shashank Singh’s unbeatable partnership of 84 runs helped Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets.

Briefing about the match, PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first against KKR. Batting first KKR made 261 runs by losing six wickets in 20 overs. Of which Phil Salt made 75 runs, Sunile Narine hit 71 runs and Venkatesh Iyer hit 39 runs. From PBKS’ side Arshdeep Singh dropped two wickets, Rahul Chahr and Harshall Patel took one wicket each.

Chasing the target of 262 runs, Punjab Kings hit the milestone by losing two wickets, while 8 balls were left. Of which Jonny Bairstow hit 108 runs (not out), Shashank Singh made 68 runs (not out) and Prabhsimran Singh hit 54 runs. From KKR’s side Sunil Narine dropped one wicket.

Speaking about the points table, KKR presently stands at second position with five wins and three loses, while PBKS is at 8th position with three wins and six loses.

Today, two matches will be played in the tournament. The first match will be between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, while the second match will be between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals. The first match will be played at 3.30 pm at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, while the second will be played at 7.30 pm at Ekana Sports City, Lucknow.