3rd Phase Polls In Odisha: Filing Of Nomination Begins Today 6 Lok Sabha, 42 Assembly seats

Bhubaneswar: Filing of nomination for 3rd phase polls in Odisha begins today. With the release of notification, the nomination filing process will begin today. The third phase of polls in Odisha will take place for Lok Sabha constituencies.

The third phase of elections in Odisha will be held from today. The nomination process is scheduled to start today with the notification for the third phase election. This process will continue till May 6.

The nominations will be verified on May 7. May 9 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawal of applications. The third phase of elections in the state will be held on May 25.

In the 3rd Phase Polls In Odisha, votes will be cast for a total of six Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly seats. In the third phase, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seats shall vote. Voting will be held on the same day in 42 Assembly seats under these 6 Lok Sabha constituencies. In the third phase, 94 lakh 41 thousand 797 voters will vote.

Among them there are 48 lakh 26 thousand male voters and 46 lakh 14 thousand female voters. Among the total number of voters, the number of new voters is 35 thousand 764. A total of 10,515 polling stations have been arranged for voting. While there are four phases of elections in Odisha, votes will be taken for maximum number of seats in this phase.