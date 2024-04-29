1 dead, 2 critical in lightning strike in Aul of Odisha

Aul: In a tragic incident, one person has died and as many as two have been critically injured in a lightning strike in Aul in Kendrapara district of Odisha. Yesterday there was a Kalabiasakhi in Aul area of ​​Kendrapara district.

The lightning boults were so intense that one person died and two others were seriously injured.

Reports say that, there was a huge dust storm suddenly. Later there was rain, hail and heavy thunder. Three farmers Karthik Das, Pitambar Das and Lakshmidhar Das of Aul police station in Kalaspur Panchayat were working in the field. They took shelter in a nearby shed to escape the rain, wind, lightning and hail. Three people were seriously injured when lightning struck the thatched roof.

The nearby villagers rushed them to the medical center. Lakshmi died in the lightning strike in Aul, while the two other farmers Pitambar Das and Kartik Das, were seriously injured in the lightning strike and are undergoing treatment.

On hearing the news, Aul MLA Pratap Keshari Deb, Congress MLA candidate Devsmita Sharma, BJP candidate Krishnachandra Panda, former MLA Devendra Sharma, District Council Bhishma Mohanty, Panchayat Samiti Chairman Muna Samal reached the Health Center and expressed their condolences to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

