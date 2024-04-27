2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

By Abhilasha
2 CRPF personnel killed

Imphal: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including a Sub Inspector, were killed and two others have been injured after armed groups attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur’s Bishnupur district early on Saturday, police said.

A police official said that a suspected Kuki armed group opened fire and threw bombs towards a Meitei village at Narayansena under Moirang police station and one of the bombs exploded inside the outpost of 128-battalion CRPF at Narayansena, injuring four personnel.

Sub Inspector N. Sarkar and Head Constable Arup Saini succumbed to their injuries later, and Inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Hussain with splinter wounds were taken to a nearby hospital.

The official said that additional security forces have been rushed to the areas and a massive search operation is underway to find out the perpetrators of the attack.

