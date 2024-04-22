Road blockade by people displaced due to Chheligada project in Odisha

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Chheligada project

Mohana: A road blockade in has been staged by people displaced due to Chheligada project in Odisha, said reports on Monday.

People who have been displaced by the Chheligada water irrigation project in Gajapati district of Odisha have blocked the road to demand more government assistance and compensation.

According to reports, the displaced people have demanded compensation and additional land as per the government rules.

Due to the road blockade, traffic from Mohana to Parlakhemundi and Parlakhemundi to Berhampur has been blocked. A 12-hour bandh has been called in the area and the police administration is trying to placate the irate people. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Sudeshna Panda 8884 news 55 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

