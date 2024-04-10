Odisha: Kantabanji bandh for 12 hours over demand on district status

Kantabanji: A 12-hour Kantabanji bandh has been observed on Wednesday demanding district status. It is worth mentioning that the area falls under Balangir district in Odisha.

The locals have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh. This has affected normal day-to-day activities in the area. This has been a long standing demand of the locals to grant the area district status.

The schools, colleges, business establishments and vehicular movement in the area have been closed down for 12-hour said reports. Bandhs are being observed in Kantabanji since almost a year or more demanding district status.

Kantabanji Zilla Sangharsh Samiti is the main organization that has called for the bandh. Picketing was seen at various places due to the bandh in the area. Over 30 organizations in the town are involved in the protest today.

A same bandh in Kantabanji had been observed in December 5 with the same demand said reports in this regard.