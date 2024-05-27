PM Narendra Modi to visit Odisha on May 29th, Amit Shah to come on 28th

Bhubaneswar: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is set embark his fourth visit to Odisha within a month on May 29th. Apart from him, Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state on May 28th.

As per official schedule, the Prime Minister will join election campaigns in Baripada, Balasore and Kendrapara. Meanwhile, Amit Shah will hold campaigns in Chandbali, Korei and Nimapara.

Furthermore, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will campaign in several places in Odisha today and tomorrow, while Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to hold marathon campaigns today and on May 28th.

It is worth mentioning here that the last phase of elections will be held on June 1 in Odisha. During this phase, voting will be held in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur. Meanwhile, the third phase election was conducted on May 23. It was held amid heavy security in six Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly constituencies. Polling was conducted in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Puri and Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly constituencies. The results of the General Elections 2024 will be declared on June 4.