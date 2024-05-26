BJD Sweeping, will form govt with majority in Odisha, says 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian

Bhubaneswar: After the three phases of polls in Odisha, 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian said that Biju Janata Dal is sweeping and will form a government in Odisha.

Pandian stated that CM Naveen Patnaik said, BJD is getting a majority with these three phases alone and with Lord Jagannath’s and people’s blessings BJD will form a stable government.

He further stated that there has been increase in the voting percentage especially Bhubaneswar and CM Naveen’s plans for the middle class has drawn them and they have come to vote. The CM’s Youth budget has also attracted the youths of Odisha and they have voted for us.

Later, he said that BJD is sweeping the elections and they will be having a strike rate of 85 percentage in these three phases of polling.

Yesterday, voting was held for the third phase of polling in Odisha. It was held amid heavy security in six Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly constituencies. Polling was conducted in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Puri and Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly constituencies.