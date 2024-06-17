Five injured in group clash in Balasore, CM calls for peace

Balasore: At least five people were injured while 15 to 20 vehicles were damaged in a group clash at Patrapada area of Odisha’s Balasore town today, prompting Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi appeal for peace.

The group fight reportedly took places this afternoon due to some unknown reason. Following which the members of both the groups pelted stones at each other and vandalise vehicles near the Chandipur-Balasore main road for 10 to 15 fifteen minutes.

A team of cops reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. However, as situation went out of control, the administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and deployed additional security forces.

Later, Balasore SP Sagarika Nath and her team also arrived at the spot and took steps to restore normalcy in the locality.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Chief Minister spoke to the district collector and directed him to take concrete steps to bring the situation under control.

