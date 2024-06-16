Gold price in India remains constant for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 16

Business
By Pratyay 0
gold price in India

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On June 16, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 71,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 65,900.

In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 65,900.

Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 72,550 Rs 66,500
Mumbai Rs 71,890 Rs 65,900
Chennai Rs 72,550 Rs 66,600
Kolkata Rs 71,890 Rs 65,900
Hyderabad Rs 71,890 Rs 65,900
Bangalore Rs 71,890 Rs 65,900
Bhubaneswar Rs 71,890 Rs 65,900

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 16, 2024, silver costs Rs 90,500 per kilogram.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India Files Draft Papers For Rs 25,000 Crore, The Second Biggest IPO In Indian History

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Pratyay 4962 news 1 comments

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He writes mostly on business, automobile, technology and telecom. In his free time he likes to watch tv series, movies and documentaries.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.