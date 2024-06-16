Gold price in India remains constant for 24 carat and 22 carat on June 16

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On June 16, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 71,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 65,900.
In Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 15, 2024, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 71,890 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 65,900.
Gold price witnessed no changes across major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 72,550
|Rs 66,500
|Mumbai
|Rs 71,890
|Rs 65,900
|Chennai
|Rs 72,550
|Rs 66,600
|Kolkata
|Rs 71,890
|Rs 65,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs 71,890
|Rs 65,900
|Bangalore
|Rs 71,890
|Rs 65,900
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 71,890
|Rs 65,900
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On June 16, 2024, silver costs Rs 90,500 per kilogram.