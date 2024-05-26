Patient dies as ambulance meets with accident near Tangi

Tangi: A patient died and three others were injured after an ambulance carrying a patient met with an accident near Bandal in Tangi on Sunday.

Reports say, the ambulance carrying patient was enroute SCB hospital in Cuttack from Mayurbhanj when a truck hit from backside and the ambulance overturned. Following which the patient died on the spot and three others sustained critical injuries. The truck driver fled from the spot.

Following the accident, the injured were immediately rushed to Cuttack SCB Medical and hospital for treatment.

On being informed about the accident, the Tangi police along with the NH patrolling van reached the spot and seized the ambulance and started an investigation into the matter.

