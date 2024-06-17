MG Cloud launch date in India confirmed, Check debut timeline and feature details

MG Motor is set to launch the MG Cloud EV in India in the second week of September month. The patent images of the EV has also been leaked. Previously, it was spotted testing multiple times, but there was no information about its launch. Now, the launch timeline has been revealed.

The Cloud EV has an unique styling with a crossover design. It looks like a mixture between a large hatchback and an MPV. It features a large face, full-width LED light unit, flush door handles and a roofline that flows to the front—it measures 4.3 metres with a wheelbase of 2.7 meters. The stepped front-end design with headlamps mounted on the bumper adds to its distinct look.

Inside the cabin, the EV sports a minimalistic theme with a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, climate control, connected car technology, and fully reclining front seats, 360 cameras, level 2 ADAS, sunroof and powered seats. The front seat backrest can be fully reclined for “sofa mode” with a 135-degree recline angle.

It’s expected to be offered with a 50.6kWh powertrain paired with an electric motor offering a range of up to 460km depending on which variant you choose.

This will be MGs most premium EV and is expected to be priced around 25-28 lakh and will be a direct competition for the BYD e6. The package indicates a car that will cater to the new-age chauffeur-driven market that wants to go into this but wants something that will stand out.

Internationally, the Cloud EV is available with two battery pack options: a 37.9kWh pack offering a 360km range, and a 50.6kWh pack offering a 460km range. It is powered by a front-axle mounted, permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 134hp. It remains to be seen which versions will be available in India.