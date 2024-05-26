20 including three police officers injured in road accident in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Atleast 20 polling officers including three police officers sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck at Badarama Ghat under Jamanakira police limits of Sambalpur district.

The injured are immediately shifted to Burla Medical for medical treatment.

As per reports, the polling bus carrying 20 officers were returning back after the elections, when the ill fated bus rammed into a truck at the Badarama Ghat. Following which, 20 officers including three police officers sustained injuries. The incident took place at 11.30 at night.

On being informed, the Jamanakira police reached the spot and recovered the EVM machine and VVPAT and sent it to the Kuchinda college. The cops have started a probe into the matter.