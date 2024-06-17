15 feet long python rescued in Gajapati district of Odisha

Mohana: A 15 feet long python was rescued in Gajapati district of Odisha on yesterday. The huge snake was rescued from the Khariguda-Lekapadar village in Mohana area.

As per reports, a few youths of the Khariguda village were going to Lekapadar village on Sunday afternoon. While going through the forest in between the two villages, they found a huge python sleeping on the road.

The youths got frightened to witness the large snake. However, they acted courageously and caught the snake. They then brought the snake to Khariguda village and informed the Forest Department.

After getting information, forest officials from Mohana Range reached Khariguda and took possession of the large snake. Later, the forest officials released the python at a lonely place in the forest near Mohana to its natural habitat.