AOG in Bhubaneswar: Film director Himansu Khatua, Film & TV Directors’ Assn distribute umbrellas

Bhubaneswar: Celebrating the ‘Art of Giving’ (AOG) day on Monday, the Odia Film and Television Directors Association distributed umbrellas to pedestrians and other needy people. The program was organised in front of Sheeya Cinema Hall in Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

Many senior and renowned Film and TV directors and producers participated in this ‘Art of Giving” celebration and distributed umbrellas.

They said that film directors are not only entertaining people through films. Rather, they also reach out to the masses by doing various social activities.

In these days Odisha is reeling under heat wave condition while pedestrians facing difficulty due to scorching sunlight. Besides, within some days there will be rain as the monsoon has already arrived in the State. Keeping these weather conditions in account the Association distributed umbrellas in the ‘Art of Giving’ program, said national award winning film director Himansu Khatua.

The association said that such noble work will continue in the future. During the Rath yatra, there is plan of distributing water in Puri along with foot services to the servitors.

Conceptualized by Dr Achyuta Samanta, ‘Art of Giving’ was founded on 17 May 2013 while this year this is being celebrated today. “Art of Giving” is all about creating an unconditional and sustainable abundance of love, peace and happiness and contentment for others through gestures of kindness and generosity. The 11th chapter of this charity program is being observed today.