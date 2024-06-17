Tusker dies of electrocution in Sambalpur district of Odisha

Odisha
Tusker dies of electrocution in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a sad happening, an elephant reportedly died due electrocution in Sambalpur district of Odisha yesterday night. The incident took place in the Basiapada village under Jujumara Forest Range.

As per reports, the tusked elephant was roaming in the village for the last few days in search of food. Yesterday night also, it entered the village in search of food and tried to break into a house when it came in contact with a live electric wire. Resultantly, the tusker was killed on the spot.

After getting information the Forest Department officials reached the spot and started investigation.

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

