Onion truck catches fire in Mayurbhanj of Odisha, see details

Bangriposi: A truck loaded with onions caught fire in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, said reliable reports in this regard on Monday.

According to reliable reports, a fire broke out in a truck near Rajbasha Street on National Highway No. 49 in the Dwarshuni Ghat in Mayurbhanj.

The truck was carrying onions from Nashik to Kolkata when the fire suddenly broke out at Dwarshuni Ghat. As a result, the driver lost control and plunged into the forest.

On receiving information, four fire brigades reached the spot and doused the fire. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire in the truck. However, no trace of the driver was found after the accident.

On November 10 last year, a moving 10-wheeler container truck has caught fire near Bangiriposi of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in this incident.

According to reports, a fire broke out in a moving container. A moving container caught fire in Bangiriposhi of Mayurbhanj District. The truck caught fire while moving from Bangiriposhi to Bishoi.

The container truck all off a sudden went up in flames at the Dwarshuni Ghat of National Highway No. 49. Seeing the fire, the driver stopped the vehicle and jumped off to save his life.

The fire brigade and police reached the spot and doused the flames. The cause of the fire however is still unclear. However, the vehicle was mostly gutted and its contents also caught fire.