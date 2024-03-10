Truck catches fire in Keonjhar of Odisha, driver has narrow escape

Banspal: In a shocking incident, a truck caught fire in Keonjhar district of Odisha said reliable reports on Sunday. The truck got burnt on the road.

According to reliable reports, a driver got a narrow escape. An iron ore laden truck that was standing in front of Ardent Plant under Nayakot police station of Keonjhar district caught fire suddenly.

Further it is worth mentioning that, on receiving the information, the Banspal fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. By that time, the front of the truck was completely burnt.

It is suspected that the fire started from a shot circuit. Nayakot police reached the spot and started investigation in this regard.

Recently on February 5, a truck caught fire on Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Highway near Telengapentha area under Odisha’s Cuttack district.

The fire was reported early in the morning on Monday. After receiving information about the incident, fire service personnel reached the spot and doused down the ablaze.

No casualties or injuries were reported. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.