Odisha Vigilance apprehends CTO & GST Officer for taking bribe

Puri: The officials of Odisha Vigilance today apprehended a Commercial Tax Officer (CTO) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) Officer for taking bribe in Puri.

The accused has been identified as Manas Ranjan Behera, the CTO & GST Officer of Enforcement Unit in Puri.

Behera was apprehended by Vigilance sleuths in front of Zilla School in Puri while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 from a complainant (vehicle owner) to release his detained vehicle.

As per provisions of Government, the complainant had already paid GST penalty amount Rs 79,200 on March 19, said sources adding that yet, the accused CTO & GST Officer did not release his detained vehicle demanding bribe Rs 30,000.

Finding no way, the complainant informed the matter to Vigilance officials and sought action against the CTO & GST Officer.

Accordingly, the vigilance officials nabbed Behera while accepting bribe Rs 30,000 from complainant. The entire bribe amount of Rs 30,000 has been recovered from the exclusive possession of Behera and seized.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Behera from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

