Group clash in Jajpur of Odisha during kalash yatra, 8 injured

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, there has been a group clash in Jajpur district during a Kalash Yatra in which as many as eight have been injured.

According to reports, the incident took place in Aloda village under Korai police station limits in Jajpur district. There was a group clash centered on dancing in Kalas Yatra on the occasion of Hingula Puja.

In the group clash in Jajpur, as many as eight people were injured from both sides. The injured have been admitted for treatment at Korai Group Health Centre. On the other hand, after receiving the complaint, the police detained 11 people and started investigating the incident. This incident happened late last night.

According to the information, yesterday was the ending ceremony of Hingula Puja which has been going on for the last three days in the village. However, on this occasion last night during a Kalash procession, for some reason, a commotion started between two groups regarding chaos during the yatra.

Later the situation worsened and it took the form of a group clash. In this group clash, eight people were injured from both sides and 11 people were detained in the police station and the Korai police started investigating the incident.