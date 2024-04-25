Watch: Dolly Chaiwala serves tea to Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini in Gurugram

Gurugram: Nagpur based tea-seller Dolly Chaiwala, who made headlines after serving chai to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in Nagpur when he visited India.

A video is going viral on social media where Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini visited his stall and had cup of tea along with his party members.

The meeting took place at a YouTuber Influencers’ meet in Gurugram at a YouTuber Influencers’ meet in Gurugram.

A video was shared on X by the Haryana CM on his official account where you can see Dolly Chaiwala preparing his special tea and then serving it to the CM in his unique style and the CM is seen enjoying it with two other people.

Notably, CM Saini held a meeting with YouTubers and influencers in Gurugram on April 23. YouTubers and influencers from different states across the country participated in the meet.