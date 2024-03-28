Man loses battle for life with bear in Sambalpur district

Sambalpur: In an unfortunate incident, a man died reportedly after being attacked by a wild bear in Odisha’s Sambalpur district today.

One Abhi Sethi of Tal village in Rairakhol tehsil of the district had gone to the nearby forest to collect Mahula flower. However, he came across a wild bear in the forest, which attacked him all of a sudden.

The 65-year-old man tried to run away from the spot to save his life, but the wild animal chased and mauled him leaving him grievously injured and profusely bleeding.

Later, Abhi was rescued by his family members and admitted at Rairakhol Hospital in a critical condition. Unfortunately, sometime after his admission in the hospital, doctor declared him dead.

On being informed about the incident, a team of forest officials from Rairakhol reached the village and carried out an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, fear has gripped the village following the unfortunate and scary death of Abhi Sethi with the villagers getting scared of gong to forest as they claimed that as many as three persons including Abhi have been killed by the wild bears in a span of one year.