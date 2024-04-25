Goods train derails in Koraput of Odisha, 6 wagons affected

Koraput: A goods train has reportedly derailed in Koraput district of Odisha in the evening hours, said reports in this regard on Thursday.

According to reports, the train derailment took place near Padua station. The train was loaded with boulders. Reports say as many as six wagons derailed in the accident.

Reports say that, the rescue team from Koraput has reached the Padua station. The train was enroute Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from Kirandul in Chhattisgarh.

