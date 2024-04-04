Odisha: Mother asks money, son steals to make her happy

Mayurbhanj: Kaptipada police in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha reportedly arrested a woman along with her son on charges of stealing money at Khaparapada village of the district.

A shop keeper filed a complaint on April 1 alleging robbery from his shop on the previous night. In his FIR, he had alleged that the money box of the shop was stolen by some unidentified miscreants. Based on the complaint, cops initiated a probe and found the broken cashless money box near the Sone river.

In course of its further probe, police arrested a man-son, whom they identified as Bari Hembram (the woman) and Mahant Hembram (her son).

While interrogating them, police came to know that Bari asked Mahant to get money, following which, he went to the shop situated about 500 meters away from the house at night on March 31 and stole the money box from there.

Mahant found Rs 3.70 lakh in the stolen money box of which he spent Rs 35,000 to purchase a phone and gave the rest of the money to his mother Bari, said police.

Bari, on the other hand, lent some of the money to her brother and kept the rest with her, added the police.

Only a cash of Rs 88,500 was recovered from the possessions of the mother-son, the mobile phone which Mahant bought from the stolen money also has been seized by the cops.

Further probe into the matter is underway.