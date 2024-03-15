Odisha Matric exam 2024 results to be announced on April 30!

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has reportedly decided to declare the Odisha Matric exam 2024 results on April 30.

According to reports, the board has set a target to complete the evaluation of the answer paper, which started from today, in 14 days and be ready with the tabling of the marks and other related works by the third week of April and announce the result on April 30.

It is to be noted here that the evaluation of answer papers of students who had appeared for the annual Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Madhyama, and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) answer papers started at 55 centres across the State.

Around 15,000 teachers have been reportedly engaged in the evaluation process amid tight security arrangements.

In view of the summer, drinking water and related facilities have been provided in all the evaluation centers on behalf of the district education authorities.

It is to be noted here that the annul Matric exam was held between February 20 and March 4. A total of 5,51,611 students had registered their names for the examination this year.