Evaluation of Odisha matric answer papers begins today

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is scheduled to begin the evaluation of Odisha matric answer papers to begin from Friday. Students who had appeared for the annual high school certificate (HSC) Summative Assessment-II examination 2023 from today in Odisha.

The evaluation of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Madhyama, and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) answer papers will also be conducted along with the evaluation of Odisha Matric answer papers today.

From today, matriculation examination will begin in 55 centers of the state. Secondary and Open School accounts will be graded along with the High School Certificate Examination. It is believed that the evaluation will be done under strict security at 55 centers.

In which more than 15 thousand teachers will be employed. Chief examiner, deputy chief examiner and examiners have been trained by the board for auditing. The answer papers will go from the exam centers to the evaluation centers under high security cover.

A huge number of teachers, chief examiners, Deputy Chief Examiners, Assistant Examiners and scrutinizers shall be engaged for the evaluation work.

The BSE Odisha aims to complete the evaluation in 15 days, said reports. In view of the summer, drinking water and related facilities have been provided in all the rating centers on behalf of the district education authorities. The Board of Secondary Education aims to release the matric examination results at the earliest.

According to the previous decision, the teacher-student assessors were present at some of the assessment centers yesterday, while at other centers, they will begin the assessment today. Rating of subjective answers will be done within 14 days. Drinking water, fan system and other related facilities have been adopted in the rating centers.

According to the information, matriculation started on February 20th and ended on February 4th. A total of 5 lakh 51 thousand 611 students have registered their names for the matriculation examination this year.

Also Read: Odisha Matric Exam Ends Today With Social Sciences Paper