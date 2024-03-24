Odisha: Hirakud grapples with Diarrhea, case toll rises to 153, 1 dead

Hirakud: The number of Diarrhea cases has been rising in Hirakud of Odisha’s Sambalpur district. As the city is grappling with the disease, the number of cases has risen to 153, while one person lost life.

According to sources, seven people are critical and admitted in the Burla VIMSAR hospital. Earlier, reports suggested that 49 patients have been hospitalized. Four of them have been shifted to Burla VIMSAR hospital in a critical condition. The district health department said that diarrhea is spreading due to contaminated water. The rate of infection is increasing in Gurupada, Gaupada, Kalapada, New Market Colony and Machapada of Hirakud city.

As per official reports, the cause of the disease is said to be consumption of polluted water. The District Chief Medical Officer (CDMO) has given a report to the District Magistrate (DM). According to the report given by the district Health Department, water is not being purified at the treatment plant. The infection is spreading. Drinking water samples have been collected from four locations and sent to the lab. House to house inspection is underway. A mobile health unit is monitoring the situation.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier Rourkela and Kantbanji were grappling with Diarrhea. At least seven people have lost their lives within a span of three days during diarrhea outbreak in Rourkela. Over 300 people were diagnosed with diarrhea during the outbreak in the city.