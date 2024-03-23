Diarrhea Spreads In Hirakud area Of Odisha, 49 Hospitalized

Hirakud: In a tragic incident, there has been a diarrhea spread in Hirakud area of Sambalpur district in Odisha, said reports on Saturday. Reports say that, diarrhea has spread in Hirkud area in scary proportions and as many as 49 people have been hospitalized.

Further it is worth mentioning that, after Rourkela and Kantbanji, now diarrhea has spread in Hirakud block of Sambalpur district. It has been alleged that there has been the death of one person due to diarrhoea.

Reports say as many as 49 patients have been hospitalized. Four of them have been shifted to Burla VIMSAR hospital in a critical condition. The district health department said that diarrhea is spreading due to contaminated water. The rate of infection is increasing in Gurupada, Gaupada, Kalapada, New Market Colony and Machapada of Hirakud city.

However, the exact reason for the spread of diarrhea remains unclear. The District Chief Medical Officer (CDMO) has given a report to the District Magistrate (DM). According to the report given by the district Health Department, water is not being purified at the treatment plant. The infection is spreading. Drinking water samples have been collected from four locations and sent to the lab. House to house inspection is underway. A mobile health unit is monitoring the situation.