CM Naveen extends KALIA Yojana for another 3 years; Eligible students studying outside Odisha will now get KALIA Scholarship

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today extended the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme for another three years and assured allocation of significant funds.

“I want the farming families to be empowered, live with dignity, and contribute to the prosperity of Odisha,” Patnaik said while extending the KALIA scheme for another three years.

Patnaik also announced that the children of farmer families studying in various national level government and private professional and vocational institutions in the state and outside the state will also now get the KALIA Scholarship.

Patnaik made the announcement while disbursing a sum of money amounting to over Rs 1293.75 crore to more than 64 lakh Small & Marginal Farmers (SMF) and Landless Agricultural Households (LAH) across the state under the KALIA scheme. This substantial financial boost is aimed at enhancing agricultural livelihoods and fostering the overall well-being of farmers throughout Odisha.

The Chief Minister allocated over Rs 933 Crores towards the 11th installment of KALIA assistance for the Kharif 2024 season, benefitting more than 45.67 Lakh Small & Marginal Farmers and 40 thousand Landless Agricultural Households through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Additionally, a sum exceeding Rs 360 Crores was disbursed to 18,03,401 eligible landless agricultural households, providing one-time additional financial support of Rs 2,000 to those who have already received all three installments of their livelihood cash support under the scheme (i.e. Rs 12,500 in total), thereby augmenting their livelihood activities and substantially contributing to their income and overall well-being. In total, Rs 1293.75 crore was released on this day to more than 64 lakh KALIA beneficiaries.

Moreover, the Chief Minister inaugurated KALIA centres in each district, aimed at encouraging agricultural innovation and serving as one-stop resource centers for farmers under one umbrella. These centers are equipped with adequate technical manpower to resolve all issues related to various ongoing agricultural and allied programs, such as Krushak Odisha, Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY), SAFAL, GO SUGAM, and KALIA, ensuring timely redressal of grievances and seamless service delivery.

