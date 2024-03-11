Odisha CM inaugurates Anandabana at Shankarpur in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated Anandabana to the people and spent some time in the rejuvenating aura of Anandabana and appreciated the essence of its beauty.

Surrounded by lush greenery and the soothing melodies of nature, he immersed himself in the tranquil atmosphere, connecting deeply with the serene surroundings.

Recognizing the importance of preserving green spaces and fostering a healthy urban environment, Anandabana aims to establish green infrastructure in the urban landscape to enhance the overall air quality index, thereby aligning with the broader vision of environmental stewardship.

Under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister, Anandabana has been conceptualized to ensure that the citizens of Bhubaneswar can continue to enjoy a vibrant and sustainable city life. The state government is undertaking significant initiatives in the redevelopment of forest areas to create “Urban Forests.” Anandabana represents one such endeavour in recreating urban forests within city life.

Anandabana, spans over 89.05 acres and offers a range of amenities to its visitors. The amenities include ample vehicle parking space, benches for relaxation, gazebos, rain shelters, a children’s play area, public facilities, and kiosks serving healthy food. Beyond its recreational offerings, Anandabana also serves as a platform for nurturing future environmental leaders.

The site features 550 meters of rock trails, 32750 square feet of water bodies, enhancing the serene ambiance and providing habitats for various aquatic species. The implementation of 12000 Miyawaki plantations, utilizing the Japanese Miyawaki technique to preserve biodiversity. Furthermore, Ananda Bana offers 1000 meters of soil trails and 3830 meters of bicycle trails, with 69 different types of medicinal plants planted and 10,000 urban plantations, contributing to urban greening efforts and enhancing the overall environmental quality of the surrounding area. Anandabana will provide a unique and enriching experience for all.

The state government is actively encouraging citizens to preserve and nurture our natural heritage, emphasizing the importance of health and fitness. This initiative aims to foster a profound sense of connection to the environment among the residents of the capital city. Anandabana will offer a serene environment where people can experience tranquility, engaging all five senses, in what can be described as the “Anandabana.”

Planned and executed under the principles of 5T, Ananda Bana exemplifies effective inter-departmental coordination and teamwork. Active involvement from government bodies including Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) and City Forest department underscores a collective commitment to advancing environmental stewardship and creating greener and more livable cities across Odisha.

Kartik Pandian, Chairman of 5T (Transformational Initiatives), Nabin Odisha; Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department; Sulochana Das, Mayor, BMC; P K Jena Chief Secretary, Satyabrata Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest & Environment; D.K. Singh ACS, Steel & Mines -Cum- Chairman, OMC, Debidutta Biswal PCCF HoFF, Manoj V Nair Director Nanadan Kanan Biological Park, Balwant Singh, Vice-Chairman, Director Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Sanjeet Kumar RCCF Bhubaneswar, DFO City Forest Div and other various Department officials also were present during the inauguration of the Anandabana.