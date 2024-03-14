Odia girl Pragyan felicitated by CJI Chandrachud, know why

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Odia girl Pragyan has been felicitated by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud for her incredible achievement.

According to reliable reports, this 26-year-old Odia girl has done every Odia proud by qualifying for six foreign universities for pursuing Masters Degree in law.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud along with a number of other Judges of the Supreme Court congratulated her in the Judges lounge. The CJI handed Pragya a book signed by all the Supreme Court judges.

It is worth mentioning here that Pragyan has offers for admission from University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, Chicago Law School, Columbia Law School, New York University, University of Michigan Law School, University of California Berkeley School of Law. Further she has also secured scholarships from Michigan law school and Berkeley law college.

Reports say that Odia girl felicitated by CJI that is Pragyan, is the daughter of Pramila Samal and Ajay Kumar Samal, a Supreme Court cook. She was working as a researcher at the Centre for Research and Planning (CRP) in the Supreme Court.

“I feel that if you work hard and want to move forward, then you will find resources. It shouldn’t happen in a country that a student who is hardworking doesn’t get resources. This is our responsibility. It is not just the responsibility of the government but also the citizens to ensure that every child, who wants to do higher studies or excel in sports, can achieve their dreams,” the CJI told PTI.

