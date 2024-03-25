Odia CRPF Jawan donates heart & kidney, saves two lives

Bhubaneswar: Setting an example for others, the family members of an Odia CRPF jawan donated his heart and kidney following his death and saved two patients’ lives.

One Krushna Chandra Mahabhoi of Sarua village in Khurda district was working as a CRPF jawan for the last 26 years. However, he had been battling for life for the last two years after being diagnosed with some kidney-related ailments.

Mahabhoi was under treatment as per the doctor’s advice. However, his health condition deteriorated following which his family members admitted him at private hospital in Bhubaneswar on March 20. However, after two days of his admission he was declared him brain-dead by the doctors.

It was then his family members decided to donate his organs to patients who are in need of. The doctors removed his heart and kidney for transplantation.

According to sources, Mahabhoi’s heart will be carried to Kolkata while his liver will be taken to Mumbai by flights.

The funeral of Mahabhoi, who is survived by his wife, a 20-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter, will be conducted with full state honours as announced by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, informed the sources.