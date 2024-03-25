Brother’s love for brother at the cost of death! Youth dies in his bid to rescue drowning kin in Odisha

Puri: A youth reportedly displayed his real duty of being the elder brother and expressed his true and unconditional love for his younger brother at the cost of his life in Odisha’s Puri district today.

The youth, who has been identified as Subhrajit Nayak of Chhatarayapur village of the district, died today while trying to rescue his younger brother from drowning in Prachi River.

Subhrajit’s younger brother was reportedly taking bath in the river. However, accidentally he slept into the deep water of the river and started drowning.

On seeing his younger brother getting drowned and battling for life, Subhrajit jumped into the water without any delay or second thought. But, unfortunately, he drowned and died.

Later, some villagers recovered his body and informed the local police about the matter.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the heart-wrenching incident. But the people of the area highly appreciated Subhrajit for his unconditional love for younger brother.

Police is said to have started an investigation into the matter.