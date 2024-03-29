Man arrested for sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl in Odisha’s Gajapati district

Gajapati: A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and molesting a three-year-old girl in Odisha’s Gajapati district. The incident has come to the fore from Bhalisahi village under Mohana police limit of the district.

According to sources, the accused has been identified as Balaram Nayak (55) of Asahi village of the district. As per reports, on Thursday evening, the accused got to know that the minor girl was alone, of which he took advantage and lured her to buy sweets from a nearby shop. After that, he took her to a nearby and sexually assaulted her.

He then left her in the forest. As the girl did not returned home for long time, her family started to search her. During searching her, they rescued the minor girl in an unconscious state from the forest.

After receiving information of the incident, police rushed to the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. The cops have also arrested Balaram in connection with it.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier, police have arrested a man and a 17-yearold juvenile for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in north Delhi. According to reports, the duo were nabbed after a case was registered on March 18 following a PCR call regarding quarrel in Sarai Rohilla police station and an Medico Legal Certificate was also collected from Bara Hindu Rao Hospital mentioning history of physical and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.