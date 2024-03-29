Miscreants open fire and loot gold jewellery from couple in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: A group of three miscreants opened fire and robbed gold jewellery from a couple in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. The incident occurred on National Highway Number 20, near Biragobindpur Chowk under Ghasipur police limit of the district.

According to sources, one Nigam Prasad Sahu, along with his wife were en route to Tolankapada on a scooty when the three miscreants came on a Pulsar bike and hit them. When the couple asked why they did so, the miscreants fired three rounds from the gun and robbed their gold ornaments. After robbing them, the miscreants fled from the spot.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier today, the Baladevjew temple in Keonjhar district was looted by some miscreants. As per the sources, money has been stolen from the Hundi of the Baladevjew Temple in Keonjhar. Baladevjew deity is believed to be the ruling deity of Keonjhar district.

Reportedly, the miscreants broke the lock of the temple and took away the money and other charity items from the hundi of the Baladevjew Temple on Thursday night. After receiving information about the incident, the cops have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.