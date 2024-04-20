Keonjhar records highest temperature today at 43.5°C, 8 places register mercury above 40°C in Odisha

Keonjhar: Keonjhar recorded the highest temperature today at 43.5°C, with eight places registering mercury above 40°C in Odisha.

Temperature recorded by 2:30 pm today:

Keonjhar: 43.5°C

Jharsuguda: 43.2°C

Sambalpur: 42.7°C

Rourkela: 42.6°C

Hirakud: 42.6°C

Chandbali: 41.4°C

Bhubaneswar: 40.5°C

Balasore: 40.2°C

Puri: 34.6°C

Paradip: 33.2°C

Gopalpur: 32.6°C

Odisha has been grappling with extreme heat-wave condition for the last few days. But, as a welcome relief from the sweltering heat, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted some drop in maximum temperature as rain likely to lash several districts of Odisha.

As per the latest weather prediction given by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, there will be no large change in the maximum temperature (Day Temperature) during the next two days and a slight fall by 2-3°C thereafter at many places over the district of Odisha. Moreover, the weather department has also issued an orange warning for heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in different parts of Odisha for the next two days.

According to official reports, orange warning for heatwave to severe heatwave has been issued for districts including Nayagarh, Angul, Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Khordha, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

Furthermore, the IMD has predicted that rain thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places of Odisha’s districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati , Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Boudh, and Kandhamal on April 22nd.

Yesterday, mercury touched the 44 degree Celsius-mark for first time this summer. According to IMD, Boudh boiled at 44.3 degrees today while at 44.2 degrees, Baripada turned out to be the second hottest place of in the State.