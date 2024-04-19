Odisha: Mercury touches 44 degree Celsius-mark for first time this summer, likely to rise further

Bhubaneswar: Mercury in Odisha touched the 44 degree Celsius-mark for first time this summer, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, Boudh boiled at 44.3 degrees today while at 44.2 degrees, Baripada turned out to be the second hottest place of in the State.

This apart, a total of 10 places recorded maximum temperature of 43 degrees or above. They are Jharsuguda (43.8), Angul (43.7), Titilagarh (43.5), Balangir (43), Bhawanipatna (43), Malkangiri (43), Nuapada (43) and Nayagarh (43).

Likewise, the State Capital City Bhubaneswar witnessed a maximum temperature of 41.4 degree Celsius while Cuttack sizzled at 42.7 degrees.

Meanwhile, the weatherman has issued Orange Warning for heat wave to severe heat wave condition at one or two places over the districts of Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Boudh for tomorrow.

Likewise, heatwave conditions is very likely at a few places over the districts of Keonjhar, Khurda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam.

IMD also issued a Yellow warning for heatwave condition very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Sonepur, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

Hot and humid weather conditions is very likely to prevail tomorrow at one or two places over the districts of Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Puri, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Ganjam & Jajpur.