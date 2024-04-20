Kendrapara Excise Superintendent Debi Prasad Mishra suspended for dereliction of duty

Kendrapara: In a major development, Odisha government on Friday suspended Kendrapara Excise Superintendent Debi Prasad Mishra for dereliction of duty.

The state government placed him under suspension based on the inquiry report of the Joint Commissioner of the Excise Department, Ramchandra Mishra.

It is to be noted here that an audio clip which is believed to be that of Debi Prasad went viral. In the viral audio clip he can be heard demanding monthly protection money from a liquor vendor.

Later, a probe was initiated against Debi Prasad after he was found demanding the bribe in the name of a specific politician’s name.