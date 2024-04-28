Congress fields Moquim’s daughter Sofia Firdous from Barabati-Cuttack assembly seat

Odisha
Congress fields Sofia Firdous from Barabati-Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Congress party today announced the names of some more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha. As it was expected, the grand old party has fielded Sofia Firdous, veteran Mohammed Moquim’s daughter, from Barabati-Cuttack assembly seat.

Sofia was among the eight MLA candidates whom the party fielded today. The party, however, changed two candidates i.e from Baripada and Khandapada assembly seat.

Below is the complete list of the Congress’ MLA candidates (announced today):

  1. Baripada: Pramod Hembram (in place of Badal Hembram)
  2. Jaleswar: Debi Prasanna Chand
  3. Balasore: Monalisa Lenka
  4. Barchana: Ajay Samal
  5. Pallahara: Fakir Samal
  6. Barabati-Cuttack: Sofia Firdous
  7. Jagatsinghpur: Pratima Mallick
  8. Khandapada: Baijayantimala Mohanty (in place of Manoj Pradhan)

Congress also named two MP candidates for the Sambalpur and Cuttack Lok Sabha seats. It has picked-up Nagendra Pradhan to contest the Sambalpur Lok Sabha election and Suresh Mohapatra to fight the Cuttack Lok Sabha election.

