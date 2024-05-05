Jharsuguda records the highest maximum temperature of 44 degrees C by 2:30 pm

Bhubaneswar: Jharsuguda in western Odisha recorded the highest temperature of 44 degree celsius by 2.30 pm on Sunday, according to the India Meterological Department (IMD).

The IMD report said, several places in Odisha also recorded maximum temperature of over 40 degree Celsius including Keonjhar: 44 Sambalpur: 42.7 Rourkela: 42.2 Hirakud: 41.8 Chandbali: 40.2 today.

Bhubaneswar and Balasore recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9 and 39.2 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the India Meterological Department predicted strong gusty wind with a speed reaching up to 40 to 50 kmph is likely along and off the North Odisha Coast from May 6 to May 8.

The IMD also predicted a change in weather conditions in Odisha with a rise in thunderstorm. It is likely to bring down the temperature down by 3 to 5 degrees in Odisha.

WEATHER FORECAST

Day-1 (valid upto 0830 Hrs IST 05.05.2024)

Yellow warning:-(be updated)

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail in the districts of Keonjhar,

Mayurbhanj, Angul, Boudh, Bolangir, Nuapada.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 05.05.2024 to 0830 Hrs IST 06.05.2024)

Yellow warning:-(be updated)

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail in the districts of Angul, Boudh, Bolangir, Nuapada.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 06.05.2024 to 0830 Hrs IST 07.05.2024)

Yellow warning:-(be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 07.05.2024 to 0830 Hrs IST 08.05.2024)

Yellow warning:-(be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati. Also heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Ganjam.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Kandhamal.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 08.05.2024 to 0830 Hrs IST 09.05.2024)

Yellow warning:-(be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.

