Mao camp destroyed in Sukma district of Malkangiri bordering area of Chhattisgarh

Malkangiri: District Reserve Guard and Jobra Jawan on Sunday busted a maoist camp during combing operation in Burkalanka jungle in Sukma district of Malkangiri bordering areas of Chhattisgarh.

They have recovered a huge amount of explosives, arms and ammunition from the site.

Acting on tip-off, the DRG and Jobra jawans conducted a combing operation in the jungle and top cadre maoist had a narrow escape.

It is suspected that the Maoists of the Kistaram Area committee were planning to attack the police force. An infiltration bid has been foiled by the security forces , informed Sukma SP Kiran Chouhan.