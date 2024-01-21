Mao camp destroyed in Sukma district of Malkangiri bordering area of Chhattisgarh

District Reserve Guard and Jobra Jawan on Sunday busted a maoist camp during combing operation in Burkalanka jungle in Sukma district

By Abhilasha 0
Mao camp destroyed
Malkangiri: District Reserve Guard and Jobra Jawan on Sunday busted a maoist camp during combing operation in Burkalanka jungle in Sukma district of Malkangiri bordering areas of Chhattisgarh.

They have recovered a huge amount of explosives, arms and ammunition from the site.

Acting on tip-off, the DRG and Jobra jawans conducted a combing operation in the jungle and top cadre maoist had a narrow escape.

It is suspected that the Maoists of the Kistaram Area committee were planning to attack the police force. An infiltration bid has been foiled by the security forces , informed Sukma SP Kiran Chouhan.

