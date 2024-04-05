Jalachatra in Odisha to be opened in 5 districts, see details

Bhubaneswar: The Municipal Commissioners of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Rourkela have been asked to open Jalachatra in Odisha, said reliable reports in this regard on Friday.

According to reliable reports, preparedness measures for mitigating adverse impacts of heatwave in Odisha during Summer Season 2024.

Detailed instructions have been communicated to all Collectors, Departments for taking preparedness and precautionary measures in view of the Heatwave season, 2024.

Instances have been brought to the notice of the Government through Social media, newspapers that there are no waiting rooms, drinking water facilities, etc. in some major intersections or squares (chakkas) for the passengers travelling through buses/ transport vehicles.

“The situation may aggravate during the prevailing heatwave conditions as the day time temperature is expected to increase from time to time during summer season.

It is, therefore, requested to take all precautionary measures in view of heatwave conditions across the State by opening Jala Chhatras in conspicuous places of public gathering,” read the letter issued by the Additional Special Relief Commissioner.