117 rare turtles rescued from Utkal Express in Bhubaneswar, 4 including 1 woman arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar unit of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) today rescued as many as 117 rare turtles from Utkal Express at Bhubaneswar railway station and arrested four persons including a woman.

Acting on an information received from SCNL KUR regarding some passengers suspiciously carrying turtles in the rear General coach of train no-18477 Utkal Express, IPF/BBS Amaresh Behera along with S. Mohapatra, ASI/RPF/BBS and Lady staff M.K.Behera attended rear general coach of the train after it reached the Bhubaneswar Railway station.

With the help of the train escorting party of RPF POST PURI (SIPF Yogendra P. Abhaya and other three staffs were present, the officials conducted a search, during which they found four bags under the seat of general compartment and after checking those four bags spotted live turtles .

The team also detained the three male persons and one lady from the spot whom they identified as Ajay Mohana, of Kantai village in West Medinipur, Bimal Shit of Belda village in WB, Subashis Parida, of Koria village and Sushma Barik, of Belda in West Medinipur.

During interrogation, they revealed that all have travelled by Dhauli Express from Belda station and got down at Sakhigopal station. Again, they traveled from Sakhigopal station to Birapurushottampur station by Talcher-PUI Pasenger. They purchased total 117 turtle amount Rs 7200 from Narendra Behera, residence of Birapurushottampur village in civil area. After purchasing, they boarded the Utkal Express at Sakhigopal station and were going to Jaleswar to sell the turtles in local market.

After legal formalities the detained person and 117 live turtles were handed over to Forest Range Officer, Mancheswar-Sahid Nagar Bhubaneswar Team for legal action under the provision of “The wildlife (protection) Act 1972” against them and a case register at Forest Department.

In this connection a case has been register at City Forest Division Mancheswar (Sahidnagar), Bhubaneswar Vide No.152815/156, Dated 30.04.2024 Violating U/S- 9,39,43,49-B (ii) Wild life (protection ) Act 1972 and punishable under section 51 of the said act and read with under section 22 of prevention of cruelty to Animal Act 1960.