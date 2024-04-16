Injured wild boar rescued from medical shop in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Keonjhar: An injured wild boar was rescued from a medical store on Tuesday in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The Forest Department officials caught the wild animal.

As per reports, an injured wild boar today entered into the Apollo Pharmacy near Keonjhar District Judge Court. At about 9 am in the morning the injured wild boar came out from the District Advocate Sangha and lurked into the nearby Apollo Pharmacy.

Witnessing the wild boar inside the shop, two customers and the shop keeper, who were inside the shop came out and closed the shutters of the shop.

Soon the Forest Department was informed. After getting alerted the officials of the Forest Department reached the spot along with the wild life rescue vehicle and initiated the rescue operation. After tough effort for about one hour the wild boar was caught. The officials then took it to their possession and shifted it for medical treatment.