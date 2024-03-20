Bhubaneswar: IAS Vijay Amruta Kulange appointed as Managing director of OMFED said reports in this regard on Wednesday. Vijay Amrit Kulange has been handed over this new responsibility.

Reports say, Vijay Amruta Kulange is the new Managing Director of OMFED. This announcement was made by Odisha Public Administration and Public Prosecution Department.

According to the official notification the post of Managing Director of OMFED, Bhubaneswar has been declared equal to the rank and responsibility of the post of Joint Secretary in the IAS cadre of the state.

However, without the permission of the state government, the BMC gave an immediate clarification regarding the increase in the allowances of the mayor and the corporator. After that, the government gave him a stern reprimand. However, later Commissioner Vijay Amrit Kulange applied for 1 month leave. Meanwhile, 2005 batch IAS officer Rajesh Prabhakar Patil was appointed as the new commissioner in Vijaya’s place. After the vacation, the government has given him a new job.

